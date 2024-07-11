ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mickey Moniak and Zach Neto both homered and drove in three runs as the Los Angeles Angels ended the Texas Rangers' season-best five-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory Wednesday night.

Neto finished a triple short of the cycle for the Angels, who had lost four in a row and eight of nine. He combined with Moniak to give Los Angeles five hits and three runs from the bottom two batters in the lineup.

Moniak, the No. 9 hitter, launched a three-run homer to make it 4-0 in the second inning. Neto added an RBI double in the third and a two-run homer in the eighth, his 12th of the year.

Angels starter Griffin Canning pitched well until the fifth, when he gave up a two-run homer to Leody Taveras with no outs. After getting Travis Jankowski to ground out, Canning loaded the bases on back-to-back singles and a walk before being pulled.

Hans Crouse struck out rookie Wyatt Langford and slugger Adolis García to end the inning. Crouse (1-0) then worked a hitless sixth and earned his first major league win.

García, last year's AL Championship Series MVP, also popped up against José Marte with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh.

Earlier in the day, García was added to the Home Run Derby field to represent the host Rangers during All-Star festivities next week. García is the only one of the eight hitters in the event who wasn't selected to the All-Star Game.

Texas starter Michael Lorenzen (5-5) allowed five runs and five hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out three.

OH, BABY!

Angels star Mike Trout and his wife, Jessica, welcomed a baby boy, Jordy Michael, on June 30, Trout announced on social media. It's the couple's second child. Trout has played in just 29 games this season because of a torn meniscus but is targeting the end of July for a return.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels outfielder Jo Adell sat out with a virus.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-9, 3.80 ERA) starts in Houston on Friday night.

Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz makes his major league debut Thursday night against Seattle. The 6-foot-7 Kochanowicz was a third-round draft pick in 2019.

___

