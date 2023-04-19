Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Tesla Inc., down $3.72 to $180.59.

The electric vehicle maker cut prices for the fourth time in the U.S. this year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $3.23 to $46.27.

The airline beat analysts' first-quarter earnings forecasts and said demand remains strong.

CDW Corp., down $25.17 to $165.12.

The technology products and services provider for government agencies and schools gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $29.29 to $298.57.

The maker of surgical systems beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Travelers Companies Inc., up $10.57 to $182.57.

The insurer reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Abbott Laboratories, up $8.14 to $112.29.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Netflix Inc., down $10.58 to $ 323.12.

The streaming video company reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Lithia Motors Inc., down $4.95 to $221.50.

The auto dealership chain's first-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.