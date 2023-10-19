Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $21.11 to $221.57.

The electric vehicle maker's third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), up $54.07 to $400.26.

The streaming entertainment giant reported strong third-quarter earnings and subscription results.

SAP SE (SAP), up $7.77 to $135.38.

The business software maker beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), up $1.59 to $46.19.

The casino operator reported encouraging third-quarter financial results and reinstated its stock buyback program.

Discover Financial Services (DFS), down $7.08 to $84.77.

The credit card issuer's third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), down 65 cents to $49.43.

The energy company is reportedly considering a buyout of Marathon Oil.

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), up $7.25 to $213.17.

The railroad operator beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Alcoa Corp. (AA), down $1.15 to $25.37.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company reported weak third-quarter earnings.