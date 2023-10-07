JERUSALEM — Netanyahu tells Israel "We are at war," his first remarks since Hamas launched unprecedented attack on Israel.
Most Read
-
Anti-gay graffiti traumatize high school teacher in Stearns Co. town
-
What's next for Nicollet Mall? Downtown Minneapolis depends on its revitalization.
-
Ex-Twin Pat Mahomes returns to Minnesota to watch his son play Vikings
-
The 5 best things we ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
Netanyahu tells Israel 'We are at war' after Hamas launches an unprecedented attack on the country