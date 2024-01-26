JERUSALEM — Netanyahu slams genocide case as 'outrageous' and says Israel will continue to do 'what is necessary' to defend itself.
Most Read
-
Actor Timothée Chalamet visits Hibbing High School, Duluth to prepare to play Bob Dylan
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
Developer makes deal with St. Paul for millions in tax breaks if rent control is imposed
-
Grand jury was convened in the killing of Ricky Cobb II, though not to render charging decision
-
Neal: Twins have been asleep, but history says things about to happen