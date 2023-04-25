Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the finally completed Aaron Rodgers trade through a personal lens. While he used to respect and like Rodgers, the sentiment changed a few years ago. How Rand feels about Rodgers could explain a lot of what went wrong between the Packers QB and his now former team. Plus the Twins beat the Yankees again, part of an encouraging start to the year against top teams.

12:00: Randy Johnson joins the show to talk about the Wild's pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night, the Gophers football team's spring game and the upcoming NFL Draft.

30:00: Will Hendon Hooker be available at No. 23? ... Jimmy Butler goes off for 56 points and has the Bucks on the brink of elimination ... Can the Wolves make up for another key absence in Game 5?

