NEW YORK — Brock Nelson had two goals, Anders Lee also scored and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Pierre Engvall and Adam Pelech each had two assists. and Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots to hel- the Islanders win their second straight after losing seven in a row (0-4-3).

Cam York and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Carter Hart finished with 22 saves.

The Islanders are 12-2-0 in the last 14 games against the Flyers and have won eight straight home games against Philadelphia.

Lee opened the scoring at 1:49 of the first with his third goal of the season.

Nelson made it 2-0 with 6:50 left in the second, tipping a high shot from the point from Pelech past Hart.

York got the Flyers on the board 1:08 later as he backhanded the puck past Sorokin on a second effort for his third.

Nelson scored again at 2:33 of third, getting a crisp cross-ice pass from Engvall before sliding the puck past Hart for his team-leading 10th.

Farabee made it 3-2 with 4:04 left in regulation with his eighth.

Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck played his 1,000th NHL game. The 36-year-old has been with the team since 2013-14. He has played 654 games with the Islanders, the rest for Minnesota. Clutterbuck waved to the UBS crowd from the bench during a second-period tribute.

The Flyers visit the Islanders again on Saturday after hosting the Rangers on Friday.

Philadelphia is one of two divisional opponents the Islanders play only three times this season with Columbus being the other. After this weekend, the Islanders and Flyers won't meet again until Apr. 1 at Wells Fargo Center.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the New York Rangers on Friday before returning to UBS Arena to face the Islanders on Saturday.

Islanders: At Ottawa on Friday.

