LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

The freshman was hurt in the 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday, his second start at left tackle. Coach Scott Frost said Prochazka would have surgery next week and should return for spring practice.

"You feel terrible for anybody when they get hurt," Frost said Monday. "These kids put so much time and effort and energy into this and Teddy's been just improving by leaps and bounds since he got here. He was getting to reap the benefit of that. It's a tough setback. Guys come back from these things and he'll be fine."

Turner Corcoran will take over for Prochazka at left tackle and Bryce Benhart will move into Corcoran's spot at right tackle for the Cornhuskers' game at Minnesota this Saturday.

Prochazka was the second true freshman in the modern era to start a game at left tackle. Corcoran was the first, getting the start at Rutgers in 2020.

