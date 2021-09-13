MADISON, Wis. — Almost 70% of state executive branch workers have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tony Evers' administration said Monday.

More than 30,000 people work in executive branch jobs across Wisconsin. Evers' administration said that so far 87% of the employees have complied with an order the administration issued Thursday requiring executive branch workers to report their vaccination status.

Evers hasn't mandated vaccinations for anyone, but he said in August he was considering it.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced earlier this month that almost 90% of its students, faculty and campus workers have been fully vaccinated. The UW System has not mandated vaccinations, either.

As of Sunday, the state's seven-day average of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,482, continuing a slight downward trend that began last week.