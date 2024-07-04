It doesn't take long for a Minnesota Vikings favorite to pop up in "Receiver," Netflix's latest attempt to prove to sports fans that it's just as necessary as ESPN.

In the opening minutes of this tribute to five current wide receivers, Randy Moss pops up to gripe about how those in his old position don't get the same amount of love showered on quarterbacks. It's an ironic complaint considering that the docuseries, debuting Wednesday, lists Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes as executive producers.

Those Super Bowl-winning QBs go a long way toward making up for that injustice by showcasing five current players, including Justin Jefferson. There's great footage from the 2023 season spread out over eight episodes, but they are plays you've seen before on "SportsCenter." What really makes this series compelling — and the other sports series that streaming services are churning out — is the unprecedented access into players' personal lives.

In Jefferson's case, that means fans get to spend considerable time in his Twin Cities home, filled with family members and jars of chocolate bars (he's got a soft spot for Kit Kats). You see him balancing his candy cravings with meals created by a personal chef, watching himself in a TV commercial and showing off the jewelry collection that helps transform him into his cocky alter ego, "Jets."

He also goes into detail about how he popularized "The Griddy," the touchdown celebration dance that's been copied by everyone from children to fellow pros.

"A part of the package is being an entertainer," he says.

The series also has cameos from coach Kevin O'Connell and Vikings president Mark Wilf. KFAN Radio's Paul Allen confirms Jefferson's status as the most excitable personality in sports broadcasting.

But after being heavily featured in early episodes, the Vikings crew fades into the background. That's due to the hamstring injury that put Jefferson on the sidelines for two months and the fact that his team failed to live up to high expectations.

The focus shifts to the San Francisco 49ers duo George Kittle and Deebo Samuel as they scramble all the way to the Super Bowl.

When Samuel gets a tour of Taco Bell headquarters, he's as wide-eyed as Charlie Bucket at Willy Wonka's factory. Kittle earns the award for the NFL's most charismatic personality, especially when he leads the crowd into a rousing salute to his grandmother on her 100th birthday.

The series does a lot for the public images of several players; that's why they agreed to take part. These are carefully crafted profiles, designed to make its subjects as lovable as Hollywood stars. They're so effective that you almost forget about Taylor Swift, whose presence is limited to two fleeting camera shots.

TV is getting very good at this game. Netflix's "Quarterback" earned Kirk Cousins more goodwill than his play on the field. Golfer Joel Dahmen became a fan favorite after being heavily featured in Netflix's "Full Swing." ESPN's "The Last Dance" helped get us through the pandemic by showing that basketball god Michael Jordan is at least part human.

The only thing missing from docuseries like "Receiver" is suspense. We already know the winners and losers. If only athletes were this open with the media during the season. If TV executives are going to shell out big bucks to promote sports, they should insist on the ability to give viewers quicker access rather than waiting for long months.

Jefferson has signed a four-year $140 million contract with the Vikings. The least he can do is not wait so long before sharing his candy.




