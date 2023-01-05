'NCIS'

The franchise's three current dramas, which have been on the air for a combined 36 seasons, team up for a three-hour crossover special that will delight viewers still addicted to network procedurals. The plot — a supposedly defunct CIA operation goes after the agents — is pure hokum but the chemistry between the shows' actors is genuine. It's particularly fun watching "NCIS: Los Angeles" leads Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J try to intimidate a whole new crop of patsies. The only thing missing is a cameo from OG Mark Harmon. You would have hoped the chance to shoot in Hawaii would have lured him out of semiretirement. 7 p.m. Monday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Alert'

This new series, which centers on a missing persons unit in Philadelphia, is a fairly standard police procedural, which means it's more obsessed with car chases than characters. But it's sort of fun watching star Scott Caan channel his late father, James Caan. With each performance, the son seems to pick up more and more of his dad's mannerisms — the animated hand motions, the fast patter, the sarcastic grimace. Pops would be proud. 7 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

'Leverage: Redemption'

This caper-of-the-week series has never been the same since Timothy Hutton departed but it's still a hoot watching the ragtag team of con artists use their skills to help the underdog. Minnesota native Beth Riesgraf has a particularly good time in this new batch of episodes, showing off her acrobatic skills, licking a dinosaur's skull and trying out an Arnold Schwarzenegger impression. Freevee

'Koala Man'

Justin Roiland, who helped create "Rick & Morty," is an executive producer for this animated comedy about a suburban dad fighting crime. He doesn't have any powers but he takes great pride in his work, even if it's just stopping teens from loitering. We've seen plenty of superhero spoofs before but this one has a decidedly Aussie accent with references to everything but Vegemite sandwiches. Guest voices include Hugh Jackman and "Succession" star Sarah Snook. Monday, Hulu

80th Golden Globes

The once prestigious event has suffered in recent years, most notably due to a lack of diversity among its voters. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has made efforts to try to improve its image, including the recruitment of black comic Jerrod Carmichael to host. Will it be enough? 7 p.m. Tuesday, KARE, Ch. 11