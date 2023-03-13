GREENVILLE 1 REGION

Must-watch player: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Not a hard one here. She's the nation's best big, an almost-certain No. 1 pick in this spring's WNBA draft, and the defending national player of the year. On a deep, talented South Carolina team, Boston is averaging 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds and is shooting 57.0 percent. This year's player of the year contest is likely to come down to either Boston or Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

Must-watch matchup: If they both get there, a Sweet 16 matchup between top seed South Carolina and fourth-seeded UCLA could be interesting. The Bruins played South Carolina as tough as anyone this year. They lost at South Carolina 73-64 on Nov. 29. In that game UCLA led by four at the half, and the game was tied into the fourth quarter. UCLA has athleticism and depth and could be a tough out in a rematch.

Watch out for the Terps

Maryland lost to eventual champion Iowa in the Big Ten tournament. But the Terps (25-6) have won 12 of their past 14 games, and that stretch includes two wins each over Illinois and Ohio State and a one-sided regular-season victory over Iowa.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD

GREENVILLE 2 REGION

Must-watch player: Maddy Siegrist, Villanova

The Villanova senior forward clearly doesn't get as much attention as the triple-double queen of college basketball, Caitlin Clark. But Siegrist leads the nation in scoring with 28.9 points per game, which included 14 games with 30 points or more this season. Her season-high was 50 points and 11 rebounds in a Feb. 11 win vs. Seton Hall.

Must-watch matchup: Utah vs. North Carolina State

This potential second-round matchup between the No. 2 seeded Utes and No. 7 seeded Lady Wolfpack is bracket buster material. The Lady Wolfpack could've easily been a much higher seed based on their performance to start the season 11-1 and ranked No. 8 in the nation beating Iowa. But they only finished 9-9 in the ACC. The Utes will need to be at their best.

Who could challenge Indiana?

The Hoosiers were as consistent as any team in the country, other than South Carolina, before blowing a 24-point lead in the Big Ten tournament semifinal loss to Ohio State. No. 5 Washington State, which upset Utah in the Pac-12 tourney, or No. 4 Villanova are capable of giving the Big Ten's top team a game in the Sweet 16.

MARCUS FULLER

SEATTLE 3 REGION

Must-watch player: Ashley Joens, Iowa State

She put on a show, leading Iowa State to a Big 12 tournament title as a No. 3 seed. The Cyclones knocked off second-seeded Oklahoma in the semifinals behind Joens' 30 points and 15 rebounds. And then the senior from Iowa City put up 28 points and 10 rebounds to help knock off top-seeded Texas.

Must-watch matchup: Southern Cal vs. South Dakota State

With a roster filled with Minnesotans, SDSU has won 21 straight games and is looking to be the second team from the Mount Rushmore State in two years to make a run to the Sweet 16. The University of South Dakota made it last year before suffering a three-point loss to Michigan in the regional semifinal. Southern Cal is making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014.

Sleeper watch

Ohio State could be a dangerous No. 3 seed — if the Buckeyes set an alarm clock. At the Big Ten tournament, the Buckeyes fell behind Indiana by 24 points, only to storm back and win. In the championship, Ohio State had another brutal start and soon found itself trailing Iowa by 37. If the Buckeyes sleepwalk in Seattle this week, they're vulnerable against James Madison. But if they play to their potential, look out.

JOE CHRISTENSEN

SEATTLE 4 REGION

Must-watch player: Caitlin Clark, Iowa

The Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis belonged to the uber-talented Clark, who helped Iowa win its second straight title. Hawkeyes faithful took over Target Center to break attendance records. You can bet Clark will have a cult-like following in the NCAAs, as well. And she's likely to deliver, coming off her 10th triple-double with 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in the Big Ten tourney final vs. Ohio State.

Must-watch matchup: Stanford vs. Louisville

Two Final Four teams from last year in Minneapolis could meet in the Sweet 16 in Seattle. The No. 1 seeded Cardinal returned starters Cameron Brink and Haley Jones from last year's squad, which had a 12-game win streak before an overtime loss to South Carolina in November. And Louisville's Hailey Van Lith has star power to match anyone in the field.

Another early Iowa exit?

The Hawkeyes were seeded No. 2 last season, but they still suffered a two-point upset vs. No. 10 Creighton at home. Clark struggled with 15 points on 4-for-19 shooting. This time around, Iowa seems more balanced. Not only is Minnesotan Monika Czinano a major threat, but several others proved they could carry the load in Minneapolis.

MARCUS FULLER