Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Latest on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament:

The men are underway, too

The second full day of the men's NCAA Tournament is underway, with No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic and ninth-seeded Northwestern tipping off an East Region game in Brooklyn.

The winner is likely to face top overall seed UConn in the second round, provided the defending national champion Huskies get past 16th-seeded Stetson.

Women's tourney underway

No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 9 seed Michigan State have started the first full day of the NCAA women's tournament in Columbia.

Several players from top-overall seeded South Carolina are sitting near the court to watch before they start to prepare for their opener against 16th-seeded Presbyterian later Friday.

A look back at Jack Gohlke's night

There have been two instances of someone coming off the bench, making 10 3-pointers and not even trying a 2-pointer this season.

One was Oakland's Jack Gohlke vs. IUPUI on Feb. 17. The other was Gohlke vs. Kentucky in the NCAA tournament last night.

That's how rare what he did was. This season, Gohlke is truly one of a kind.

Who will reach the women's Final Four? A bracket analysis

The women's NCAA Tournament field is set and now the fun begins, with 64 teams trying to win the national championship.

The stars are out with Caitlin Clark trying to get Iowa its first national championship and Angel Reese looking to help LSU repeat as champion. The third-seeded Tigers ended a 10-year run of No. 1-seeded teams winning the title last year.

Look for that to be a one-year thing. Here is a look at what could happen over the next few weeks:

Read More: Women's bracket picks

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness