Four NSIC teams were included in the 28-team Division II football playoff field and three teams from Minnesota were included in the 32-team Division III bracket, which were announced on Sunday.

In Division II, NSIC South Division champion Minnesota State Mankato was named the No. 3 seed and NSIC North champion Bemidji State was given the No. 4 seed in Super Region 4.

Bemidji State (9-2) will play host to Winona State (8-3) on Saturday — the first time the Beavers have played a playoff game at home in program history. Minnesota State Mankato (9-2) will play host to Wayne (Neb.) State (9-2) in the first round, also on Saturday.

The winner of the Bemidji-Winona game will advance to play Angelo State, the top seed in the region. Angelo State has a first-round bye. The Mankato-Wayne winner will play the winner of the Colorado Mines/CSU Pueblo game.

MIAC champion St. John's (9-1) will play host to UMAC champion Northwestern (St. Paul) (6-4) in the first round of the Division III playoffs. MIAC runner-up Bethel (8-2) received one of five at-large bids to the field, and will travel to Wheaton (Ill.) (8-2), which was also an at-large team.

Two WIAC teams were selected to the Division III field — Wis.-Whitewater and Wis.-La Crosse. Whitewater (8-2) will play host to Aurora (9-1) while La Crosse (9-1) will travel to Wartburg (10-0).