Indiana Pacers (17-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (24-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers face off in a meeting between the league's top two offenses.

The Bucks are 6-3 against division opponents. Milwaukee is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 26.3 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 6.8.

The Pacers are 14-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has the league's top offense averaging 126.6 points while shooting 50.9%.

The Bucks average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 10.6 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers are shooting 50.9% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 46.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 140-126 on Dec. 14, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 64 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 44.2% and averaging 25.9 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Buddy Hield is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 131.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 122.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

Pacers: Bruce Brown: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.