ORLANDO – Naz Reid was preparing to play last week at home against the Phoenix Suns, even though he was feeling "a little queasy."

Then the Timberwolves center had a pregame meal — a dish that involved seafood. Next thing he knew, he wasn't able to play.

"I ate something and that's what topped it off," Reid said. "It was over after that."

Reid was available to play Wednesday after missing the past three games because of the illness that kept him away from the court and practice facility for a few days.

As of Wednesday, Reid said he was feeling "really better."

"I was watching the games, but I was still going through it," Reid said. "I was still texting and cheering them on, but I stayed locked in during the games."

Reid is off to a strong start this season and has forced his way into playing time despite being the third center on the roster behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Reid is averaging 8.4 points per game while shooting 59% from the field. The Wolves have an offensive rating of 115.8 points per 100 possessions when he is on the floor. That's the second-highest mark on the team.

The Wolves missed his presence against Phoenix and Memphis last week when Towns and Gobert both got into foul trouble.

"The thing that impresses me most with Naz is his readiness," coach Chris Finch said. "We didn't know what kind of role he would have coming into the season. We asked them to be ready. Could be situational. Could be added depth to the five spot. It's ended up being a lot more than that. He's ended up carving himself out a place in the rotation."

Kyle and Karl

In Sunday's game against Cleveland, forward Kyle Anderson had five assists. Four of those were on baskets by Karl-Anthony Towns.

The two have talked a lot about how happy they are to play with each other since they've watched each other play as kids who grew up in New Jersey.

Anderson seems to be developing an easy chemistry with Towns when they play together.

"I just always find myself being unselfish, being able to make plays for others, just playing well with guys who are really good or top 15, top 20 talents in the league," Anderson said. "I didn't think that was a problem. I knew I was going to find my niche playing well with KAT."

Anderson has guarded Towns a lot in their previous matchups, including in their playoff series last season when Anderson was with Memphis. It helped Anderson identify what some of Towns' tendencies are, though he already knew a lot before that.

"I watched them last year. I went against them in the playoffs. I know where guys' spots are, where they want the ball," Anderson said. "That's pretty easy for me."

Finch has noticed the connection between them and said their combination is one the Wolves want to deploy.

"[Anderson] gives us another playmaker," Finch said. "Gives us another just high IQ basketball player out there, a guy who can guard multiple positions really smart on both ends of the floor."

Lawson is back

The Wolves made the re-signing of guard-forward A.J. Lawson on a two-way contract official Wednesday, and Lawson was with the team in Orlando.

Lawson had signed a two-way deal over the summer, but the team waived him to make room for Luka Garza on a two-way deal. But after they waived Eric Paschall, the team brought Lawson back. He spent the interim with the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta's G-League team, where he averaged 22.3 points per game.

"I just keep a positive mind because you never know what can happen," said Lawson, who went to South Carolina. "I'm just happy I'm back."