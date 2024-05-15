ARLINGTON, Texas — Josh Naylor hit a three-run homer, Bo Naylor had a two-run double and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Tuesday night, handing the reigning World Series champions their season-high fifth consecutive loss.

Those big hits by the Naylor brothers came in a six-run second inning for the Guardians. Older brother Josh's 12th homer with two outs put them up 6-0 and chased top pitching prospect Jack Leiter (0-1).

''Made him work, made him come into the zone and then got some big hits,'' first-year Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. ''Bo with a huge double, and then obviously Josh with the exclamation point.''

Adolis García, Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe hit solo homers for the Rangers (22-22).

Ben Lively (2-2) struck out five and walked three in five innings, with the only runs coming on those homers. The right-hander had given up only two long balls over 27 1/3 innings in his first five starts of the season.

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 12th save in 14 chances.

There was a scary moment in the fifth inning when Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio and center fielder Tyler Freeman both stayed down for several minutes after a hard collision while going for a fly ball.

''An eventful game, to say the least,'' Vogt said. "Thankfully they're both okay. That's why we can laugh about it. But those are two tough guys to get up from that."

Freeman was clearly calling for the ball hit by García as he ran forward. He made the catch and held on even as Rocchio, who didn't hear his teammate as he ran with his back to the infield, then ran directly into him. Both remained in the game after being checked by three athletic trainers.

''I made the catch, and then I just ... next thing you know, I'm on the floor,'' Freeman said. ''It just happened so quick. And we're both athletes, so we're both going to go after the ball. And luckily I held on.''

Leiter (0-1, 16.39 ERA) was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his third big league start, his first at home. The son of former big leaguer Al Leiter, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, allowed three hits, walked three and hit two batters.

García homered in the second, his ninth of the season but first in 15 games. It also snapped a span of 18 consecutive scoreless innings for Texas, which lost 7-0 to Cleveland on Monday, a day after a 3-1 loss at Colorado completed a three-game sweep for the Rockies.

ANOTHER SERIES WIN

By taking the first two games, Cleveland clinched the series to improve to 11-1-1 in series against the Rangers since the start of 2017. ... The Guardians have won 10 of their 14 series under Vogt this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow inflammation) threw his first bullpen session since an anti-inflammatory injection April 24, and Vogt said it went well. He initially got hurt throwing a weighted ball in spring training, and got the shot after experiencing the same discomfort last month when starting his rehab process.

Rangers: Rookie LF Evan Carter missed his fourth game in a row with lower back stiffness. He did get a cortisone shot after an MRI revealed no significant issue. He could be back in the lineup as early as Wednesday. ... RHP Dane Dunning (right rotator cuff strain) threw a bullpen session. Manager Bruce Bochy said he will throw two more and could be ready to return sometime next week.

UP NEXT

A matchup of 6-foot-4 right-handers for the series finale Wednesday. Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.36 ERA) is set to pitch for the Guardians, who play the last of 16 games in 16 days. Jon Gray (1-1, 2.36) is the scheduled starter for the Rangers.

