KYIV, Ukraine — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year's invasion by Russia, an alliance official said Thursday.

''The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,'' said an alliance official, who asked not to be identified in line with NATO procedures.

Pictures of Stoltenberg apparently paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv's St Michael's Square were published by local media.

Stoltenberg has been the strong voice of the alliance throughout the yearlong war and has been instrumental in garnering and coordinating support by the 31 members for the embattled nation as it sought to hold on to its territory.

Stoltenberg had been to Kyiv before the war, but this is his first visit during the hostilities and underscores the longstanding commitments of the alliance in defense of Ukraine's independence.

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.