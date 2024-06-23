DENVER — Lane Thomas doubled in the tying run and Joey Meneses singled to drive in the go-ahead run as the Washington Nationals rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sunday, taking the three-game series 2-1.

Down 1-0 heading into the top of the ninth and held to one hit by starter Kyle Freeland and reliever Nick Mears, the Nationals finally broke through against reliever Jalen Beeks (4-4).

Michael Toglia homered in the second for the Rockies' only run.

Jacob Young started the second inning by beating out an infield single. CJ Abrams reached on a fielder's choice and went to second when Beeks uncorked a wild pitch. Thomas then lined a double to right, driving Abrams home with the tying run. Thomas stole third base ahead of Meneses' decisive single.

Kyle Finnegan, whose pitch-clock violation in the ninth Saturday night resulted in a go-ahead bases-loaded walk in the Nationals' 8-7 loss, allowed singles to Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers before coming back to strike out Nolan Jones and Toglia around a flyout by Hunter Goodman for his 22nd save.

Dylan Floro (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief of Jake Irvin, who matched a career best with 10 strikeouts. He allowed three hits in six innings, including Toglia's 462-foot home run into the second deck.

Freeland pitched six innings of one-hit ball in his first start in more than two months. He went on the injured list with a left elbow strain after losing his last start April 15 at Toronto when he allowed four runs in five innings as part of the Rockies' 5-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Freeland, who struck out four struck, didn't give up a hit until Young lined a grounder sharply down the third base line. Third baseman McMahon ranged to his left to make a backhand stop and then sailed his throw over first baseman Toglia for a two-base error. But Freeland fanned Abrams and Thomas to get out of the jam.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Austin Kitchen was designated for assignment to make roster room for Freeland, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. … OF Sean Bouchard (back soreness) and RHP Jake Bird (groin tightness), who both exited Saturday night's game early, were considered day to day by the team, club officials said.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (1-7, 5.60 ERA) will be trying for his 99th career victory when he starts Monday night's series opener at San Diego. The Padres are slated to counter with RHP Matt Waldron (5-6, 3.46).

Rockies: After wrapping up a 10-game homestand, its longest of the season, Colorado will have LHP Austin Gomber (1-4, 4.36) start Monday night's series opener at Houston. RHP Hunter Brown (4-5, 4.72) is slated to start for the Astros as part of the two-game set.

