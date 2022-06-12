Milwaukee Brewers (33-28, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (23-38, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, four strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-0, 2.02 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -128, Nationals +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Washington has an 11-18 record in home games and a 23-38 record overall. The Nationals have a 16-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee is 33-28 overall and 18-16 in road games. The Brewers have a 15-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 25 extra base hits (12 doubles and 13 home runs). Josh Bell is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames is fourth on the Brewers with 16 extra base hits (six doubles and 10 home runs). Kolten Wong is 5-for-19 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .274 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 1-9, .214 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.