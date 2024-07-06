NEW ORLEANS — The National Urban League on Saturday honored and recognized the accomplishments of four Black women who have made significant marks in the community.

Held amid the backdrop of the 30th Anniversary of the Essence Festival of Culture, the Women in Harmony Awards Luncheon paid tribute to Faith Jenkins, an attorney, legal commentator and media personality who presided over the TV show ''Divorce Court''; Tracy Edmonds, a TV producer and president and CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group; Bevy Smith, a radio and TV personality, author and actress; and Lisa Price, the founder and creator of hair products empire Carol's Daughter.

''The National Urban League felt it was important to create an opportunity for us to showcase the accomplishments of Black women in politics, in business, in fashion, and created this vision of this called 'Women in Harmony.' That describes the fact that we also have diversity within the community of Black women in ages, different part of the community, professions and the like,'' said Marc H. Morial, president of the National Urban League.

Rhonda Spears Bell, the NUL's chief marketing officer, said the recognition helps ''create an experience for Black women across the globe.''

''The idea behind the title is that we are coming together in unity in our power and in our purpose. When we are together that's when we fly higher and we go farther in this journey of equity and justice. Women are really at the bedrock of everything that we do. We are excited that we've created such a momentous occasion to honor and celebrate women. And Essence is the perfect backdrop to do this because it is the mecca for Black women,'' Bell said.

During his opening remarks, Morial noted the upcoming presidential election but encouraged people to remember that it is not the only thing on the ballot this fall.

''We must educate ourselves to vote an entire ballot,'' he said, adding that a third of the seats in the U.S. Senate are up for grabs.