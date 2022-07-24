The Timberwolves rounded out their 15-man roster Sunday with the re-signing of Nathan Knight, a source confirmed.

His contract includes a partial guarantee for this season and a team option for next season, the source said.

Knight played for the Wolves last season on a two-way deal and appeared in 37 games. He helped the Wolves navigate a stretch of their season when several players were out because of COVID protocols during late December and early January. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Knight drew praise from coach Chris Finch throughout the season, with Finch saying Knight was an NBA player who deserved a spot on the roster or in a team's rotation. The Wolves backed up those words with Knight's signing Sunday. Prior to the Wolves, Knight played one season for Atlanta on a two-way contract. He was a restricted free agent this offseason.

Knight will be the 15th player on the Wolves' roster. The Wolves have just one two-way slot to use to complete their roster after signing A.J. Lawson to one of their two two-way contracts last week.

The Wolves' 15-man roster includes a likely starting lineup of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels.

The bench includes returning players from last season like Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid, Jordan McLaughlin, Taurean Prince and Knight.

Newcomers on the bench include Kyle Anderson, Bryn Forbes, Austin Rivers, Lawson and two of the Wolves' draft picks, first-rounder Wendell Moore Jr. and second-rounder Josh Minott, who signed an NBA deal last week after a strong showing at Summer League in Las Vegas.

As it stands now, the Wolves are likely coming with their total team salary under the luxury tax threshold and will avoid paying the tax this season, barring any trades or other moves that may put them over it.