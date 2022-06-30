Nate Stevens' golf game isn't going to wow anyone. He leaves that to his golf IQ.

A Northfield senior, he was the Class 3A boys' individual champion for the second consecutive year at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. He shared first place with two others in his final season, but he stands alone as the Star Tribune Metro Boys' Golfer of the Year for 2022.

Over the past two prep seasons, Stevens accumulated a score of 77 under par. He played only three rounds over par, each only one over. He was also selected Mr. Minnesota Golf this year.

"I am not the best ball striker and don't hit it far," Stevens said. "I use my short game to bail me out of some tough situations."

He isn't one to compound mistakes during a round.

"I have a high IQ for the game and strive for consistency," Stevens said. "I might not live up to others' expectations, but I live up to mine.

"I accomplished a lot of the goals I set for myself in seventh grade. I had a lot of fun, especially with my teammates through the years."

Back-to-back 2-under-par 70s left him in a three-way tie for medalist honors at the state meet this year. There was no playoff for the top spot.

"I wasn't at my best this year," Stevens said. "I played some of my best golf last year."

Stevens, who has signed to play for Notre Dame, shot a 10-under-par 134 to win the state tournament as a junior.

"There was a little pressure on me this year," Stevens said. "There were some high expectations."