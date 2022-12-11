The Minnesota Whitecaps rallied for three goals in the third period to edge Connecticut Whale 4-3 on Saturday afternoon in a Premier Hockey Federation game at the International Skating Center of Connecticut.
Denisa Krizova of the Whitecaps (3-3) tied the score at 2-all at 26 seconds of the final period. Olivia Knowles gave the visitors their first lead at 3-2 on a power play at 11:56 and Natalie Snodgrass' goal with 52 seconds left was the game-winner. Snodgrass also had assists on her team's other two goals in the third.
The Whale (2-2), with their goalie pulled, got their final goal with 25 seconds left.
Amanda Leveille had 25 saves for the Whitecaps, Meeri Raisanen 18 for the Whale. Connecticut had won 2-0 on Friday in its home opener.
National runner-up
Armstrong senior Noah Breker finished second in the boys 5k race at the Foot Locker National Cross Country Championship in San Diego.
Breker, who has committed to North Carolina, finished in 15 minutes, 7.5 seconds. Kole Mathison of Carmel, Ind., won in 14:56.6. Breker was seventh in the Class 3A state meet last month.
Etc.
- Former Gopher Bethany Hasz took first in the USATF National Club Cross Country Championships in San Francisco. Hasz, running for the Boston Athletic Association, had a time of 17:53.9 for the 6k race. Her twin sister, Megan, also a U alumna, was fifth in 18:15.7
- The No. 16 Gophers gymnastics team will hold its annual intrasquad meet at 5 p.m. Sunday at Maturi Pavilion. It is free and open to the public. In the NCAA meet last season, Minnesota finished sixth — a program high.
- The No. 9 Gophers wrestling team (5-0) will face Lindenwood and Cal Poly at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., respectively, Sunday at San Luis Obispo, Calif.
- Augsburg had six individual wrestling champions and won the team title in the 13-team North Central (Ill.) College Invitational. The Auggies had 176 points, the host team was second with 167. Winning titles for Augsburg were Sam Stuhl at 141 pounds, Blake Jagodzinske at 157, Adam Sylvester at 174, Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann at 194, Parker Ventz at 197 and Tyler Kim at heavyweight. Ventz had a technical fall and two pins in under 30 seconds. Kim had three pins before a 3-2 win in the final.
- Braeden O'Neil scored 61 points to lead Norwood Young America to a 90-82 victory over visiting Monticello in a nonconference boys basketball game on Friday.
- St. Olaf edged Bethel 2-1 on Troy Bowditch's goal at 1:24 of overtime in a nonconference men's outdoor hockey game at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.