Gophers women's hockey assistant coach Natalie Darwitz was promoted to associate head coach, the team announced Thursday.

In three full seasons at Minnesota, Darwitz has helped guide the Gophers to a 58-15-5 record and two WCHA regular-season titles in 2009 and 2022.

"We are excited to move Natalie into this position," head coach Brad Frost said. "She has had a tremendous impact on our program over many years and is very deserving of this promotion."

Darwitz, an Eagan, Minn. native, played at the 'U' for three years (2002-05). In that span, she helped the Gophers win back-to-back national championships in 2004 and 2005 and was named 2005 Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player.

Darwitz is also a three-time Olympic medalist (silver in 2002 and 2010 and bronze in 2006) and three-time IIHF World Women's Championships gold medalist.

Darwitz began her coaching career in 2007-08 as an assistant on her father's staff with Eagan High School's girls hockey team. She was on the Gophers staff as an assistant coach for the 2008-09 and 2010-11 seasons and rejoined the staff last season.

