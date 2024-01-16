Former Gophers and U.S. women's hockey team standout Natalie Darwitz was named to the 2024 class of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Hall of Fame on Monday.

Darwitz, who was named general manager of the new PWHL Minnesota team in September, won three gold and five silver medals at the Women's World Championship as a member of the U.S. team for over a decade. She also earned two silvers and a bronze in three Olympics in 2002, 2006 and 2010. In 55 combined games between the Women's World Championship and the Olympics, she collected 43 goals and 83 points.

With the Gophers from 2002-05, Darwitz played on back-to-back NCAA championship teams in 2004 and 2005 and was named the 2005 Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player.

Others named in the 2024 class included Jaromir Jagr, Kenny Jonsson, Igor Liba, Petteri Nummelin, Jaroslav Pouzar, Ryan Smyth and Mel Davidson.

Etc.

* Minnesota United announced the signing of two players, fullback Derek Dodson and forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith. Dodson, 25, signed a one-year deal after playing 39 games for USL Championship's Charleston Battery during the 2023 season. Adebayo-Smith, 22, got a three-year contract with a club option for 2027 after playing for the New England Revolution II last season.

* Gophers sophomore forward Mallory Heyer was named to the Big Ten's weekly honor roll for her performances in victories last week over Michigan and Nebraska. The Chaska native averaged 18.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in the two games, shooting 53.9% from the field and 50% on three-pointers.