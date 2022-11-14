Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators in Central Division play on Tuesday.

Nashville has gone 6-8-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Predators rank eighth in the league serving 11.4 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota has gone 7-6-2 overall with a 1-1-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild are 4-1-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Wild won the last meeting 5-4 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored five goals with 10 assists for the Predators. Mikael Granlund has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 10 goals and seven assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Yakov Trenin: day to day (lower-body).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.