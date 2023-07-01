CHICAGO — Before NASCAR raced in the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2022, Kevin Harvick thought it was going to be a disaster. It didn't take very long for the event to win him over.

Heading into the Cup Series' first street race, Harvick is keeping an open mind.

''Going through all these new types of events kind of changes your mindset to how you approach it,'' he said, ''because you see the enthusiasm, right, like you can feel it, you can see it.''

After months of hype and curiosity, the NASCAR Cup Series hits the streets of downtown Chicago on Sunday at the end of a big weekend for the sport that includes concerts and other entertainment.

The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course includes seven 90-degree turns. There are lots of ways to get into trouble, including manhole covers, and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back. Getting in and out of pit road in front of Buckingham Fountain could become an issue, and restarts also could be an adventure.

''It's obviously narrow in sections. I think that's going to be a hot topic of things to talk about,'' said Chase Elliott, who is still looking for his first win of the season. ''I do think it's going to be difficult to pass once everybody gets up to pace come race time. But I hope that we're able to mix it up and do different things.''

As the drivers tested out the course Saturday in practice and qualifying, and the Xfinity Series raced in The Loop 121, the noise from the stock-car engines rumbled past the skyscrapers around Grant Park. Smiling passersby on Michigan Avenue stopped and used their phones to record some of the action through a fence.

The spectacle of racing in downtown Chicago was exactly what NASCAR was hoping to create when it announced the event a year ago.

''I think they told us that over 80% of the fans here this weekend will be people who have never watched a NASCAR race,'' Harvick said. ''If you're gonna grow the sport, you're gonna have to do stuff like this.''

