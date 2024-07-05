Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a nightmare scenario for the Lynx, who lost to Connecticut on Thursday and saw star Napheesa Collier leave in the third quarter with a left foot injury. We don't know the extent of the injury yet, but depending on the length it could impact Collier's chances of playing in the Olympics as well as the hopes for the Lynx this year. Plus Rand sizes up the NBA's Western Conference and likes where the Wolves are positioned after some key moments in free agency.

12:00: Minneapolis Paralympic athlete Chuck Aoki joins the show to talk about the upcoming games starting in late August in Paris. Aoki, 33, is hoping to help the U.S. wheelchair rugby team earn gold. He also is a huge Minnesota sports fan and has some early scouting on Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy.

28:00: The Twins are rolling, and Jose Miranda is playing a big part.

