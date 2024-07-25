The landlord for MyPillow's outlet store, warehouse and primary manufacturing plant in Shakopee has dropped an eviction case against the company after it paid nearly a half million dollars in overdue rent.

Attorneys for MyPillow and the property manager met in court earlier this week and said they were working to come to an arrangement that would prevent the company from facing its second eviction since March.

MyPillow Counsel Doug Wardlow said Tuesday that the company wired the landlord $250,000 and were working with their bank to increase its daily wire limit to pay the remainder, which included interest and attorneys fees.

"We are in a position to redeem the tenancy," Wardlow told the court at the time.

Delaware-based Exeter Finance filed an eviction notice with Scott County in early July, saying the company failed to pay rent for the months of June and July on the 374,000-square-foot property at 2101 4th Ave. E. in Shakopee. MyPillow owed its Pennsylvania-based landlord $447,603, according to the court filing.

The company's attorney, Mark Schneebeck, said he wanted the judge to issue a writ of eviction that could be enforced in several days if the company did not make payment. The judge asked the attorneys to return to court next week, but the case was ultimately dismissed.

Mike Lindell, the company's CEO, told the Star Tribune in early July that MyPillow had already settled up the payment issue.

In March, the company was ordered by a Scott County judge to vacate another Shakopee warehouse at 4701 Valley Blvd. S. after the property's landlord showed the company owed more than $200,000 in rent. MyPillow was sent at least four default notices over six months before it was evicted from the property. The company's office headquarters are in Chaska.

The eviction cases are the latest in a string of financial woes for Lindell, a staunch Donald Trump ally who has been public about his personal and professional financial troubles since he became a national figure spreading debunked claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Lindell has claimed his company lost $100 million in revenue after shopping networks and big-box retailers dropped his products. Last year the company auctioned off thousands of pieces of equipment and started subleasing manufacturing space as business declined.

He's still battling defamation lawsuits in state and federal court from voting-machine manufacturers Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, and by Eric Coomer, a former Dominion employee.