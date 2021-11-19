KENNESAW, Ga. — Nick Muszynski poured in 25 points and Belmont breezed to a 97-78 victory over Kennesaw State in nonconference play Friday night.

Will Richard had 17 points for the Bruins (3-1). Michael Shanks added 16 points, while Ben Sheppard scored 14.

Terrell Burden had 19 points to lead the Owls (2-3). Kasen Jennings added 16 points and Chris Youngblood scored 14.

