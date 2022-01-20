CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Isaac Mushila had 18 points and 17 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi stretched its home winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating McNeese State 60-56 on Thursday night.

De'Lazarus Keys added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Islanders.

Terrion Murdix had six rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (15-4, 4-1 Southland Conference).

Christian Shumate had 19 points for the Cowboys (7-12, 2-3). Zach Scott added 13 points.

Myles Lewis, who led the Cowboys in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, failed to score (0 of 6).

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated McNeese State 67-54 on Jan. 8.

___

___

