Think of the Museum of Illusions at the Mall of America as a way to refresh your social media profiles.

Snap selfies in front of colorful, trippy photos at this "edutainment" attraction, which features mind-bending holograms, stereograms, optical illusions and immersive rooms that play with the senses and teach visitors about vision, perception and the human brain, said Brandon Ferguson, the museum's operations manager.

The 6,300-square-foot permanent attraction, near the mall's north entrance, has more than 60 exhibits, plus guides who explain the illusions, suggest where to pose and even offer to snap a picture for you.

Since its May 5 opening, hundreds of people have been through the attraction, which takes about 20 to 30 minutes, depending on how many photos you take, Ferguson said. Tickets, available on the museum's website, start at $20. Time slots are staggered throughout the day.

The most popular exhibits include the Kaleidoscope, where visitors can see a colorful design stretch on endlessly. Or the Tilted Room, where the tilted floor makes a person on the high end of the floor appear to be a giant compared with a person standing at the lower end. (There's even a window on which to prop your phone to capture the weird illusion.)

In the Reversed Room the floor looks like the ceiling and the ceiling looks like the floor. There are also several art pieces that play with perspective.

Then there's the stomach-churning Vortex Tunnel, in which a circular black rafter splattered with glow-in-the-dark paint swirls around museum-goers as they walk across a bridge. It's a straight walk, but you'll definitely need to use the rails because you'll feel like you're spinning.

Michelle Schlemmer had been keeping tabs on the museum's opening, waiting for months to visit with her 16-year-old daughter, Emily.

She described the Vortex Tunnel as "wild. I felt like I was spinning around," Schlemmer said.

The Museum of Illusions is one of over 40 locations in 25 countries, including 12 in the United States, although that number will grow to 19 this year, according to Shepard Rogers, public relations coordinator for Lola Red, the public relations agency that represents the museum.

So far, reception to the museum has been great, according to Ferguson. "We've been seeing a lot of people leave with smiles," he said.

Make that tilted smiles.