NEW YORK — Liam Murphy had 26 points as Columbia easily defeated Mount Saint Vincent 87-62 on Saturday.

Murphy shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 14 points for Columbia (2-2). Zavian McLean added 11 points.

Dan Porcic had 14 points for the Dolphins. Kelvin Turner-Harris added 10 points. Elijah McKenzie had three blocks.

