A 53-year-old man fatally strangled and beat his girlfriend in a central Minnesota home, according to murder charges.

Michael L. Munger was charged in Crow Wing County District Court on Friday with second-degree murder in connection with the death a day earlier of 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks at the home they shared north of Brainerd.

Munger remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail ahead of a May 12 court appearance. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dennis Loucks contacted law enforcement to say that he was told by "Mike" that Louck's former wife "was gone."

Officers arrived at a home in the First Assessment District and found a bloodied Munger in the driveway. He said something to the effect of "you're too late; she's gone."

The officers located Lynnie Ann Loucks' body in a basement bedroom.

Munger told law enforcement that he and Loucks "were arguing about infidelity," according to the charges, which did not elaborate on who might have been leveling accusations.