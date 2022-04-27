A dispute between brothers outside a south Minneapolis home prompted one of them to shoot the other in the back over the weekend, according to murder charges filed Wednesday.

Anthony D. Light, 42, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal gun possession in connection with the shooting of Darius D. Light, 29, shortly before noon Saturday in the 4100 block of S. Portland Avenue.

Anthony Light remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the charges:

Police were alerted about shots being fired and responding officers located a car blocks a way occupied by a wounded Darius Light and another person. He was taken by emergency responders to HCMC, where he died about 40 minutes later.

The other person in the vehicle said Darius Light loaded some personal items into the car and got into an argument during the move with his brother.

Anthony Light slapped the other person, prompting Darius Light to push his brother in order to break the two apart.

The older brother went into the home, emerged with a rifle and fired several shots at Darius Light, who was standing next to the car. The Medical Examiner's Office said Darius Light was shot in the back.

Anthony Light was arrested at the residence. A police search turned up a rifle in a vehicle parked in the yard. Two rifle magazines were seized from Anthony Light's apartment.

Court records show that Anthony Light has two felony convictions for illicit drugs, making him ineligible to possess a gun.