Murder charges have been dismissed against a 37-year-old woman who had been accused of playing a role in the shooting of a man who barged into a south Minneapolis apartment.

Samantha L. Barth, of Minneapolis, was charged in February with second-degree murder and aiding an offender after the fact in connection with the death of Marcellus M. Strickland, 27, of Minneapolis, on Feb. 5.

On Tuesday, the County Attorney's Office filed a one-paragraph explanation for why the charges were dismissed: "The state is currently without the necessary evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

The Star Tribune has asked the County Attorney's Office for specifics about why the case was thrown out. Prosecutors retain the right to restore charges against Barth, if they wish.

Back in February, upon Barth being charged, defense attorney Bryan Leary said on her behalf that "Ms. Barth is uninvolved in the tragic circumstances involved in this case, and she is eager to see that the true facts are established in court."

Strickland was shot several times shortly after 3 a.m. at the home in the 3800 block of S. Grand Avenue and died less than an hour later at HCMC. Police said that Strickland entered the home in violation of a court-issued restraining order.

The charges against Barth identified by name a 31-year-old St. Paul man who was accused by at least one witness of being the shooter. However, as of Friday morning, no one else has been charged in connection with Strickland's death.

According to the charges, Barth told investigators that she was in the apartment but was intoxicated at the time and didn't remember much. She acknowledged leaving with the suspected shooter and talking about it afterward with him. But she contended she didn't know who fired the shots.