A St. Paul woman was dragged while hanging onto an accelerating pickup truck in a gas station parking lot north of the Twin Cities before she fell and the driver backed over her, according to a murder charge filed Monday.

Mark A. Wiosky, of Forest Lake, was charged in Chisago County District Court with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the incident late Thursday at the Holiday store that severely injured the 51-year-old woman.

Officers and emergency personnel gave immediate medical attention to the woman before she died at the scene, said Police Chief Neil Bauer. Officials have yet to release the woman's name, but close family identified her as Heidi Lynn White.

Wiosky was arrested the next day, remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of a July 7 court appearance. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

The State Department of Public Safety said Wiosky was driving that night despite his license having been revoked since late December.

According to the criminal complaint:

Holiday exterior surveillance video showed Wiosky and White arriving about the same time and parking their vehicles. Wiosky approached White in her car, flicked a cigarette inside her vehicle and snatched the keys from the ignition.

White followed Wiosky as he got back in his pickup and tried to grab for her keys. He started driving and accelerated while White hung onto the door.

After White lost her grip, Wiosky "drives the truck's rear driver's side wheel over the female's head," the charges read. "Video ... shows the rear of the truck noticeably go up and down as [Wiosky] drives over the head of [White]."

Wiosky drove away, but not before pausing at the parking lot exit to throw White's keys out his window.

One witness retrieved White's phone from her car and saw a recent text message from Wiosky.

Wiosky's wife told law enforcement that Wiosky and White "had been hanging around each other for the past couple of months," the charges noted. She added that her husband has a temper when he's using methamphetamine.

The next morning, Wiosky was arrested and admitted to using meth about an hour before arriving at the gas station. He also acknowledged arguing with White that day.