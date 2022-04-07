A man used his girlfriend to lure another man into a downtown Minneapolis apartment and fatally beat him in an assault recorded on cellphone video and posted to social media, according to murder charges filed Thursday.

Emmanuel T. Davis, 19, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder during a robbery in connection with the beating of a 19-year-old man last month at an apartment in the 1300 block of S. Nicollet Avenue.

The victim was taken by emergency responders to a hospital on March 6 and died there on March 29. Authorities have yet to release his identity.

Court records do not list an attorney for Davis. He's due to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

The criminal complaint noted that Davis has been convicted twice in juvenile court for aggravated robbery and is currently in custody for violating probation in those cases.

According to the criminal complaint:

A relative of the victim told police that she received a cellphone video showing numerous kicks to the head from someone standing over him.

The video, recorded by a female of unknown age, appeared to have been posted from the victim's phone to Facebook.

Police tracked down the man at a hospital, where he was unresponsive and "had severe head trauma" that proved fatal, the complaint read.

The video Facebook posting led officers to Davis. He admitted to police that he hired his girlfriend to lure the victim to the apartment, intending to "stomp on [him] a little bit," according to the complaint.

He also admitted to stealing the victim's phone and sending videos and messages to people after the assault.