RICHMOND, Va. — A shooting near Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond following a high school graduation ceremony injured multiple people Tuesday, according to police and school district officials.

There was no longer an active threat to the community, police spokeswoman Tracy Walker said.

Richmond Public Schools said in a message on its website that the shooting took place in Monroe Park, which is near the college campus, after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting or whether students were among the injured.

''My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight,'' Gov. Glenn Youngkin said on Twitter. ''State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward.''

VCU advised the community in an online alert around 5:30 p.m. that police were responding after shots were fired. State police sent an alert warning people to avoid the area.

The school district said a different graduation scheduled for later Tuesday had been canceled ''out of an abundance of caution" and that schools would be closed Wednesday.