The Toledo Mud Hens scored in five of the first six innings to build a big lead en route to an 11-0 victory over the visiting St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night in International league baseball.

Every player in the Mud Hens' starting lineup had at least one hit and seven of them had at least one RBI.

Toledo scored four times in the second. Jacob Robson had a two-run triple and Zack Short an RBI double to make it 5-0. After single runs for the Mud Hens in the third and fourth, Josh Lester's two-run double in the seventh made it 9-0 and they added two more runs in the eighth.

Saints starter Cole Sands lasted only 1-2/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits and one walk.

Four relievers for the Mud Hens combined to give up just one hit in the final six innings while striking out seven and walking one.

St. Paul (8-4) had won three games in a row; Toledo (4-8) had lost two straight. This was the second time the Saints have been shut out this season and it's the team's worst lost since it became the Twins' Triple A franchise last season.