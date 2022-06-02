A driver near Forest Lake hit a deer and abandoned the pickup truck in the middle of a busy freeway. A semitrailer truck then hit the pickup from behind and set off a fiery chain-reaction crash.

The wreck and its immediate aftermath occurred about 8 a.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 35 at County Road 2.

Despite people being on foot nearby and other vehicles passing by at the moment the big rig rammed the disabled pickup, there were no injuries, Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said Wednesday night.

Alex Smith, whose three-person crew monitors traffic cameras in the Twin Cities area and posts some of what he sees on social media, captured video from the moments leading up to the crash until State Patrol troopers secured a scene that included the flame-engulfed pickup and the badly damaged semi coming to rest on a patch of grass.

Smith, whose year-old startup MN Safety pays its bills by selling video to Twin Cities television stations, narrated the incident over the three minutes and 37 seconds of imagery he compiled and labeled "This wild crash."

"Someone is definitely having a bad day," Smith's narration began. "Before I go any further, I want you to know they lived to tell the tale."

Smith gave props to the pickup driver and the passenger who were smart enough to stand behind an exit-ramp guardrail, especially given what was about to happen.

For eight to 10 minutes, there were close calls as vehicles veered around the pickup, but Smith also praised those motorists who "used the generous shoulder to make space for each other. Unfortunately, it won't stay that way for long. There is a semi truck that just won't stop."

After impact, Smith continued his narrative and praised one of several bystanders.

"My absolute favorite part of this is the bystander who stopped being a bystander and absolutely booked it to her car and successfully pulled it away from the inferno without panicking [and] safely moved it back without hitting the car behind her," he said. "This is someone who quickly evaluated the situation, went all out and helped prevent further damage."

Smith said Thursday morning he was "full of relief and a bit surprised" that no one was hurt.

"This was one of those videos, it's like it's wild," said the 38-year-old Smith, whose full-time gig is tending to spreadsheets for Microsoft. "It's going to be one of the most interesting videos of the year."