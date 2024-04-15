NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Medial Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), up 75 cents to $4.74.
The health care facilities owner is selling a majority interest in five Utah hospitals for about $1.1 billion.
Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE), up $31.33 to $292.31.
Prysmian is buying the copper wire maker.
M&T Bank Corp. (MTB), up $7.72 to $142.28.
The bank's first-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), up $15.51 to $405.
The investment bank beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Salesforce Inc. (CRM), down $16.31 to $278.02.
The software company is reportedly considering buying Informatic.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $4.57 to $166.48.
The electric vehicle maker is reportedly cutting more than 10% of its global workforce.
Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB), up $2.43 to $79.15.
The software company received a buyout offer from Clearlake Capital.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $1.23 to $50.70.
The copper mining company gained ground along with prices for the base metal.