John Matocha passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown to help Colorado School of Mines outlast Minnesota State Mankato 48-45 on Saturday in Golden, Colo., in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The host Orediggers (11-2) trailed 21-7 after the first quarter, but Matocha, a senior, scored on a 6-yard run and threw two TD passes in the second quarter as Colorado School of Mines tied the score 28-28 at halftime.

The Mavericks (10-3) missed a 19-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

The Orediggers had a 48-38 lead after kicking a field goal with 2 minutes, 6 seconds remaining.

Hayden Ekern's 66-yard TD pass to Isaiah Emanuel and the PAT with 1:32 left pulled the Mavericks within three. The Orediggers recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Ekern passed for 377 yards and four TDs and Shen Butler-Lawson ran for two Mavericks TDs.

Angelo State 33, Bemidji State 7: The Rams (12-0) limited the Beavers (10-3) to eight first downs and intercepted five passes in a victory in San Angelo, Texas. The Rams' Zach Bronkhorst passed for 337 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams.

Division III playoffs

Wartburg 23, St. John's 20: Parker Rochford returned a fumble for a touchdown and had one of Wartburg's four interceptions as the Knights (12-0) held off the host Johnnies (10-2) in the second round of the D-III playoffs.

Early in the third quarter, Rochford forced a fumble and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown to give the Knights a 22-6 lead.

The Johnnies pulled within 23-20 going into the fourth quarter, but Wartburg intercepted two passes — in the last with 1:39 remaining to seal the victory.

In the second quarter, Rochford stopped a Johnnies drive at the Wartburg 8 with an interception. Rochford also had seven tackles.

Nil McLaughlin passed for 205 yards and a TD and Hunter Clasen rushed for 88 yards and a TD for the Knights.

Aaron Syverson passed for 244 yards and Troy Feddema and Tony Underwood each ran for a touchdown for the Johnnies, who outgained the Knights 337-330.

Bethel 30, Linfield 13: Jaran Roste ran for a touchdown and threw three TD passes and Anthony Hockett intercepted two passes in the end zone in the fourth quarter to lead the Royals (10-2) past the host Wildcats (10-1) in McMinnville, Ore.

Roste, who completed 19 of 24 passes for 214 yards, threw TD passes of 5, 11 and 65 yards to Joey Kidder.

In the quarterfinals next Saturday, the Royals will play Mary Hardin-Baylor, a 24-17 winner over Trinity (Texas).

FCS playoffs

Weber State 38, North Dakota 31: Josh Davis and Damon Bankston combined for 251 yards rushing and three touchdowns and the Wildcats (10-2) held on to beat the Fighting Hawks (7-5) in the first round of the FCS playoffs in Ogden, Utah. UND trailed 31-14 at halftime before a late rally fell short.