Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport finished atop the latest J.D. Power survey of passenger satisfaction at the nation's largest airports, the market research firm said Wednesday.

MSP ranks highest in the "mega airport" category with a score of 800. It was closely followed by San Francisco International Airport at 796 and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport, both at 791.

MSP ranked second to Detroit in the J.D. Power survey in 2019, the last year when airport traffic was at a comparable level.

J.D. Power annually measures overall traveler satisfaction by asking passengers about terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

The market researcher's latest study found that overall satisfaction was down 25 points on a 1,000-point scale as travelers encountered crowded terminals and fewer food and beverage options.

"The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated—and it is likely to continue through 2023," Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power, said in a statement.

Mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year; large airports with 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year; and medium airports with 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year.

Tampa International Airport ranks highest among large airports with a score of 846. John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif., (826) ranks second and Dallas Love Field (825) ranks third.

Indianapolis International Airport ranks highest among medium airports with a score of 842. Pittsburgh International Airport (839) ranks second while Jacksonville International Airport (826) and Southwest Florida International Airport (826) each rank third in a tie.

Now in its 17th year, the study is based on 26,529 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days.