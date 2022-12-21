Major airlines are issuing waivers for travelers wishing to change Christmas travel plans because of blizzard conditions and arctic temperatures forecast for Minnesota and the Midwest.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, issued winter weather waivers for Wednesday through Sunday, which is Christmas. Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines also is issuing Midwest weather waivers.

MSP officials were expecting the busiest travel days before Christmas to be Thursday and Friday. But Tuesday, they saw a jump of 2,000 additional travel bookings for Wednesday as people acted to get ahead of a storm that's expected to create havoc Thursday and Friday.

"Today might turn out to be the busier day of the holidays because people are trying to get out sooner than later," said Jeff Lea, an airport spokesman.

The wait to get through security lines at Terminal 1 lasted 90 minutes early Wednesday. By midday, however, passengers were getting through security in about 15 minutes.

"The big issue is going to be later this week," said Linda Snyder, vice president of travel and retail services for AAA Minneapolis. "Friday could be rough for driving and flying because it sounds like all over the country there's going to be weather issues."

Monday was projected to be the busiest day of the extended Christmas weekend, with nearly 36,000 passengers expected to clear TSA checkpoints at MSP.

Airport officials advise arriving two hours before domestic departures and three hours before international flights. Sun Country told all its passengers to arrive three hours early.

Terminal 2, where Sun Country operates, has only one of its two security checkpoints open Wednesday morning.

Airport visitors should expect periods of delay on airport roadways during the holidays. Drivers are encouraged to use MSP's free cellphone lot on Post Road to wait until arriving passengers have retrieved their bags before heading to the terminal pick-up zones.

Pre-booked parkers can save $7 a day on daily parking at Terminal 1 ramps through January 3. MSP's Quick Ride Ramp at Terminal 1 will reopen Jan. 1, offering an additional 1,300 spaces for up to $19 per day when pre-booked online.

The TSA recommends against wrapping gifts until arrival at your destination.

Once inside, travelers at MSP will find more shopping and dining options than the past couple of years and are encouraged to skip lines by ordering ahead at many venues.

Sun Country notified customers Friday that they should arrive at MSP three hours early for all flights, the same recommendation they issued at Thanksgiving.

"The most important thing we want to get across to travelers is to arrive early," a Sun Country spokeswoman said. "We would rather have you sitting at the gate with a coffee and your book and saying, 'That was easy,' than stressing because you are worried you're not going to make it."

She said the airline now has recovery processes designed to avoid the cancellations it had at Christmastime last year after an IT glitch.