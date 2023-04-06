Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Good news and bad news came out of the Minnesota State High School League's four-hour board of directors meeting Thursday.

First the good: The board approved newly determined section assignments for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

Now the bad: The new section assignments won't be revealed publicly until Friday, after schools are allowed to see them and weigh in.

A few changes were made known when Bob Madison, MSHSL senior associate director, showed a detailed presentation that explained the process league committee members undertook to ensure geographic representation and competitive integrity in each section.

It was revealed that Brainerd will no longer be a Class 6A football school. The Warriors will drop to Class 5A, and Rochester Mayo will replace Brainerd as the only 6A football team outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Buffalo also will move up to Class 6A.

The rest of the section placements will be available on the MSHSL website Friday morning.

Other actions by the board of directors: