'Mr. Mayor'

Holly Hunter with terrible hair and a huge chip on her shoulder should be on everyone'sChristmas list. She's back in the Tina Fey-created series about a hapless Los Angeles mayor (Ted Danson) and the frighteningly committed colleague who should have his job. The show will return for its second season next year, but in the meantime, aChristmas special finds the mayor forcing his staff to indulge his mania for holiday gift-giving. (The episode is preceded by holiday offerings from "Young Rock" and "Kenan.") 8 p.m. Wednesday, KARE, Ch. 11

'20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir'

You can never get too much of the Tabernacle Choir during the holiday season, and so imagine listening to a concert packed with material from two decades of performances. The special includes Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth and Renee Fleming. Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell narrates and also is the guest soloist. A side fact, the group was known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir until 2018. 8 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Murders at Starved Rock'

Two months ago, Chester Weger was released from the Illinois prison system after six decades behind bars. He was there for the brutal murders of three Chicago women who were hiking in Starved Rock State Park in central Illinois in 1960. Is he, as he claims, innocent (despite a confession)? And what led to, as one expert says, "bad things happening in good places?" The three-part documentary investigates. The first two episodes air Tuesday; doc concludes with the final episode Wednesday. Debuts 7 p.m. Tuesday, HBO

'Grand Crew'

A group of young Black professionals hash out life and love over cheers, tears and a glass of wine in this new comedy series from Phil Augusta and Dan Goor of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Set in Los Angeles, it revolves around a happily married man, a recently divorced woman, a workaholic, a hopeless romantic, his outgoing sister and a genius of sorts. 7 p.m. Tuesday, KARE, Ch. 11

'Holiday Baking Championship'

The remaining pastry chefs in the Season 8 championship tackle Kwanzaa desserts and cakes that look likeChristmas cards in the penultimate episode of the cheery cooking competition. Expect host Jesse Palmer and judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall to complain about "too much fondant" and, in the case of Fuller, "not enough booze." 7 p.m. Monday, Food Network