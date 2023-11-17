When the season began, seniors all over Minnesota were eligible to be selected Mr. Football. Now the list is down to 10. The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) has announced its finalists.
The award, sponsored by the MFCA and the Vikings, has been presented since 2004.
The winner will be presented at the Mr. Football Banquet on Dec. 10.
The finalists:
Luke Dingmann, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, QB/LB/P/K
Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers, TE/DE
Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy, RB/OLB
Ayden Helder, Stewartville, QB
Emerson Mandell, Irondale, OL/DL
Antonio Menard, Lakeville North, FB/OLB/DE
Francis O'Malley, Montevideo, RB/LB/K/P
Will Steil, Rocori, QB/DB/P
Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen, RB/CB
Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge, QB/S
Previous winners
2022: Cade Ostermann, Elk River
2021: Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels
2020: Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount
2019: Jalen Suggs, SMB Wolfpack
2018: Jason Williamson, Owatonna
2017: Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie
2016: Wade Sullivan, Lakeville North
2015: J.D. Spielman, Eden Prairie
2014: Robbie Grimsley, Hutchinson
2013: Jeffrey Jones, Minneapolis Washburn
2012: Bridgeport Tusler, Osseo
2011: Philip Nelson, Mankato West
2010: Peter Westerhaus, Holy Family Catholic
2009: Zach Vraa, Rosemount
2008: Varmah Sonie, Apple Valley
2007: Michael Floyd, Cretin-Derham Hall
2006: Blake Sorensen, Eden Prairie
2005: Matt Carufel, Cretin-Derham Hall
2004: Nick Mertens, East Grand Forks