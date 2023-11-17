Tap the bookmark to save this article.

When the season began, seniors all over Minnesota were eligible to be selected Mr. Football. Now the list is down to 10. The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) has announced its finalists.

The award, sponsored by the MFCA and the Vikings, has been presented since 2004.

The winner will be presented at the Mr. Football Banquet on Dec. 10.

The finalists:

Luke Dingmann, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, QB/LB/P/K

Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers, TE/DE

Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy, RB/OLB

Ayden Helder, Stewartville, QB

Emerson Mandell, Irondale, OL/DL

Antonio Menard, Lakeville North, FB/OLB/DE

Francis O'Malley, Montevideo, RB/LB/K/P

Will Steil, Rocori, QB/DB/P

Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen, RB/CB

Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge, QB/S

Previous winners

2022: Cade Ostermann, Elk River

2021: Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels

2020: Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount

2019: Jalen Suggs, SMB Wolfpack

2018: Jason Williamson, Owatonna

2017: Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie

2016: Wade Sullivan, Lakeville North

2015: J.D. Spielman, Eden Prairie

2014: Robbie Grimsley, Hutchinson

2013: Jeffrey Jones, Minneapolis Washburn

2012: Bridgeport Tusler, Osseo

2011: Philip Nelson, Mankato West

2010: Peter Westerhaus, Holy Family Catholic

2009: Zach Vraa, Rosemount

2008: Varmah Sonie, Apple Valley

2007: Michael Floyd, Cretin-Derham Hall

2006: Blake Sorensen, Eden Prairie

2005: Matt Carufel, Cretin-Derham Hall

2004: Nick Mertens, East Grand Forks