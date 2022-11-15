A Minneapolis police crime scene investigator who survived an ambush shooting outside a child care center testified Monday in Hennepin County District Court that she remembers falling to the ground before a masked shooter stood above her and fired again at point-blank range, then ran away.

Seriously wounded, Nicole Lenway held onto her neck to stop the bleeding from the bullet wound and tried to get inside the facility for help, but they wouldn't let her in.

"I found out later they were on lockdown," she said. "I tried to call 911 and they couldn't understand what I was trying to say."

The bullet that struck her vocal chords is still lodged between her ribs. She loves to sing, but doesn't know if she will be able to again because of the damage from the shooting.

"At this point I'm just lucky to be alive and I'm happy to be able to talk," she said.

In the attempted murder trial of her ex-boyfriend accused of plotting the attack to gain full custody of their 6-year-old son, Lenway took the witness stand seven months after the shooting that left her intubated in the hospital for days. Unable to speak with police investigators and attorneys, she communicated on pieces of paper.

Despite the harrowing details of the shooting that nearly killed her, the majority of Lenway's testimony detailed the four-year child custody battle with Timothy Amacher, a taekwondo master from St. Paul who is pleading not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree murder and aiding an accomplice after the fact in Lenway's shooting.

Amacher's ex-girlfriend, Colleen Purificacion Larson, 25, says that Amacher, 41, pressured her into carrying out the shooting in the parking lot of FamilyWise, a supervised visit and exchange center in Minneapolis. Larson is charged with attempted first-degree murder and her trial is being held separately in January.

Lenway, 33, said she didn't know who shot her, but she knew it was a woman. Later she would discover it was Larson, who used to babysit her son before she started dating Amacher and moved with him. Lenway said she was concerned about their age difference.

Jurors learned on the first day of testimony last week that Amacher met Larson while she was taking classes from him as a teenager. Lenway and Amacher also first met at his martial arts studio before they started dating and moved in together in 2013.

She moved out of Amacher's home in 2015 before finding out she was pregnant. Their son was born in 2016 and they tried to co-parent.

Lenway shared that she recently got married to Minneapolis police officer Donovan Ford on Oct. 28. When Lenway started dating Ford in 2017, that's when prosecutors say Amacher began filing false reports of child abuse against Lenway and Ford.

In the midst of this and in an effort to stop the ongoing allegations, Ford left MPD and moved to Colorado for more than a year to work with a different police department. Lenway testified that the allegations continued even when Ford was out of state.

Amacher sued for child custody in a case that went to trial in Ramsey County in November 2020. Lenway said Larson testified in support of Amacher and made false claims that Lenway and Ford abused her son.

Lenway said the jury immediately sided with her. She hired an attorney to get her record expunged.

A judge ordered sole custody to Lenway and Amacher was only allowed to have supervised visitation once a week at FamilyWise.

Over the course of the child custody battle, Lenway Larson often picked up their son because of orders for protection she had against Amacher.

Amacher first reported the abuse and filed for custody in 2018, and numerous reports followed. Lenway would be contacted by social workers and child services came to her house.

Amacher's attorney Larry Reed contended that Amacher was not involved in the shooting, and that his client is being wrongfully accused as part of a conspiracy by the Minneapolis Police Department to get him in trouble for allegedly filing a complaint about Lenway fabricating evidence in the death of Jamar Clark, who was shot and killed in 2015 during a struggle with Minneapolis police officers.

Lenway denied fabricating any evidence and prosecutors say the only person accusing Lenway of doing so is Amacher. Reed maintained that Amacher was only a concerned father who cared for the safety and well-being of his young son.

"When Mr. Amacher expressed concern…and made reports, wouldn't that be reasonable in your mind?" Reed asked Lenway during cross-examination, a point that she conceded.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Patrick Lofton countered that the accusations amounted to little more than harassment.

Lenway testified that even as she lay in the hospital following the shooting, the concerns over her son's custody lingered.

While going over the life-threatening risks of surgery with doctors, she transferred temporary custody of her son to her parents. If she didn't make it, she considered, she didn't want him left with Amacher.

"I remember my mom saying to me that she had [him] and he would be OK," Lenway said.

Testimony resumes Tuesday.